Govt reacts to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400

Sat, 10 May 2025
India on Saturday rejected Pakistan's claim that it has destroyed India's S-400 air defence system.

Addressing a press briefing  on Operation Sindoor, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan.

"Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa.. India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," Singh said at the press briefing.

She also debunked Pakistan's claim that they have damaged Indian air bases, by showing time-stamped images of the bases in Sirsa and Suratgarh.

Pak moving troops to forward areas, indicating...: India

Wing Commander Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

LIVE! Govt reacts to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400

India Strikes At Pakistan Airbases

Pakistan military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that th Pakistan air force's Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui...

Two-year-old girl among 5 killed in Pak shelling in J-K

Raj Kumar Thapa, additional district development commissioner, Rajouri, and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

Rubio dials Pak army chief, offers help with India talks

Rubio "offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts," the statement said.

