Govt reacts to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400

India on Saturday rejected Pakistan's claim that it has destroyed India's S-400 air defence system.





Addressing a press briefing on Operation Sindoor, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan.





"Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa.. India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," Singh said at the press briefing.





She also debunked Pakistan's claim that they have damaged Indian air bases, by showing time-stamped images of the bases in Sirsa and Suratgarh.