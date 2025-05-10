HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Govt official killed, 2 staffers hurt in Pak shelling in J-K

Sat, 10 May 2025
08:02
A senior government official was killed and his two staff members were critically injured in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said. 

Additional deputy commissioner, Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his residence in Rajouri town, the officials said. 

They were rushed to the Government Medical College. 

Thapa succumbed to his injuries while the condition of his staff members is stated to be critical, according to the officials. 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled Thapa's death. 

"Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired," the CM said in a post on X. 

"Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I've no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace," Omar said.

