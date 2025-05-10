HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt asks media channels to avoid civil defence siren sounds in shows

Sat, 10 May 2025
Share:
15:52
image
The government on Saturday advised all media channels to refrain from using civil defence air raid sirens sounds in their programmes other than community awareness drive.
   
In an advisory, the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards said exercising the powers conferred under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, all media channels were requested to refrain from using civil defence air raids sirens sounds in their programmes other than for educating the community.
 
It said that the routine use of sirens may likely to reduce the sensitivity of civilians towards the air raids sirens and civilians may misunderstood it as routine matter, used by the media channels, during the actual air raids.
 
The advisory came amidst the heightened tension due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India declares future terror attacks will be treated as...
LIVE! India declares future terror attacks will be treated as...

India shoots down Pakistani kamikaze drones in Punjab
India shoots down Pakistani kamikaze drones in Punjab

The Indian Army's Air Defence units successfully shot down multiple Kamikaze drones launched by Pakistan after they crossed the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar early Saturday morning. The drones, identified as Byker YIHA III...

Op Sindoor kills 5 hardcore Jaish, LeT terrorists. List HERE
Op Sindoor kills 5 hardcore Jaish, LeT terrorists. List HERE

Sources have revealed that at least five hardcore terrorists affiliated with banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in Indian strikes in Pakistan on May 7th. The strikes targeted nine terror...

Ready for de-escalation if...: Pak after India hits airbases
Ready for de-escalation if...: Pak after India hits airbases

Dar's statement, echoed by another federal minister, came as the Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations using missiles in the last more than 12 hours, further escalating the already tense conflict situation.

India responds to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400
India responds to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400

The Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations using missiles in the last over 12 hours, further escalating the already tense conflict situation.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD