Girl gang-raped in Jharkhand, 3 boys among five held

15:21

A girl was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, and five accused, including three boys, were arrested in this connection, police said on Saturday.





The incident took place around 11 PM on May 7 in the Chanho Police Station area, around 45 km from Ranchi city, according to a police statement.





The girl lodged a complaint, alleging that her minor lover, along with his four friends, took her on a motorcycle to a deserted place where they raped her, it said.





Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the police station on May 8.





A police team was set up, and all five accused were apprehended, it stated.

Three motorcycles and five mobile phones were also seized from their possession, the release added.





Two of the five accused have been sent to jail, while three minors were lodged in a juvenile correctional home, it added. -- PTI