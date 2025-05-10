HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Explosion-like sounds heard in Punjab's Pathankot

Sat, 10 May 2025
Share:
08:14
Pakistani drone attack along IB on Friday night/ANI on X
Pakistani drone attack along IB on Friday night/ANI on X
Explosion-like sounds were heard in Pathankot district of Punjab early on  Saturday morning, amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan. 

The blast sounds were heard around 5 am. There was no official word in this regard. 

Authorities enforced a blackout in Pathankot on Friday night and urged residents to stay indoors. 

Security forces thwarted multiple attacks by Pakistani drones in Punjab's Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Amritsar districts on Friday evening, according to officials. 

In Ferozepur, three members of a family were injured on Friday night after a crashing projectile from a Pakistani drone destroyed by the air defence system landed at their house in Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India Strikes At Pakistan Airbases
India Strikes At Pakistan Airbases

Pakistan military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that th Pakistan air force's Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui...

Govt official among 5 killed in heavy Pak shelling in J-K
Govt official among 5 killed in heavy Pak shelling in J-K

Raj Kumar Thapa, additional district development commissioner, Rajouri, and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

LIVE! Explosion-like sounds heard in Punjab's Pathankot
LIVE! Explosion-like sounds heard in Punjab's Pathankot

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'

'I am worried that Pakistan will still feel compelled to take substantive military action beyond this apparent drone activity.''If so, the crisis could persist for a while more and dangerous days are still ahead.'

India foils Pak's drone strikes at 26 sites; family hurt
India foils Pak's drone strikes at 26 sites; family hurt

Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforfced in the multiple areas amid the esclating tensions between India and Pakistan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD