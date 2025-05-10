Explosion-like sounds heard in Punjab's Pathankot

08:14

The blast sounds were heard around 5 am. There was no official word in this regard.





Authorities enforced a blackout in Pathankot on Friday night and urged residents to stay indoors.





Security forces thwarted multiple attacks by Pakistani drones in Punjab's Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Amritsar districts on Friday evening, according to officials.





In Ferozepur, three members of a family were injured on Friday night after a crashing projectile from a Pakistani drone destroyed by the air defence system landed at their house in Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire. -- PTI

Explosion-like sounds were heard in Pathankot district of Punjab early on Saturday morning, amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.