Drone hovering over Srinagar airfield shot down

Sat, 10 May 2025
13:56
A drone was shot down by the air-defence system at the old airfield in Srinagar on Saturday as the city was rocked by massive blasts, officials said.
 
Two massive explosions were heard near the Srinagar airport around noon, they said.

The officials said a drone hovering over the old airfield, also called the "technical" airport, was shot down by the air-defence system.
Further details were awaited, they added.

Two blasts rocked the city around 11:45 am, hours after multiple explosions in the early hours. -- PTI

