Defence, external affairs ministries' presser on Op Sindoor at 10:30 am

Sat, 10 May 2025
09:35
The ministry of external affairs and the ministry of defence will hold a briefing on Saturday on Operation Sindoor. 

As per details, the briefing will commence at 10:30 am.  

This comes as tensions between the two countries continues to escalate. Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling on Saturday, causing significant damage to civilian areas in Jammu's Rajouri district and heightening fears among residents.  

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief on the demise of J&K Administration Services officer Raj Kumar Thappa. 

The J-K CM offered his condolences to Thappa who lost his life after his home was targeted due to shelling from Pakistan in Rajouri. -- ANI 

India Strikes At Pakistan Airbases
Pakistan military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that th Pakistan air force's Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui...

LIVE! Rubio dials Pak army chief, offers help in talks
Saudi Arabia steps in to de-escalate India-Pak tensions
The Saudi statement came as tensions soared significantly, with Pakistan claiming that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones early Saturday.

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'I am worried that Pakistan will still feel compelled to take substantive military action beyond this apparent drone activity.''If so, the crisis could persist for a while more and dangerous days are still ahead.'

'It Was Madness'
'Even known names and social media handles went berserk by stating that Karachi has been attacked and an F-16 was shot down.'

