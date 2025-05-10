Defence, external affairs ministries' presser on Op Sindoor at 10:30 am

09:35





As per details, the briefing will commence at 10:30 am.





This comes as tensions between the two countries continues to escalate. Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling on Saturday, causing significant damage to civilian areas in Jammu's Rajouri district and heightening fears among residents.





Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief on the demise of J&K Administration Services officer Raj Kumar Thappa.





The J-K CM offered his condolences to Thappa who lost his life after his home was targeted due to shelling from Pakistan in Rajouri. -- ANI

The ministry of external affairs and the ministry of defence will hold a briefing on Saturday on Operation Sindoor.