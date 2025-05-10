HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China 'strongly' urges India, Pak to exercise restraint

Sat, 10 May 2025
Share:
10:51
The Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, the Jaish-e-Mohammad's headquarters in Bahawalpur, which was hit by Indian missiles/Reuters Video/ANI
The Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, the Jaish-e-Mohammad's headquarters in Bahawalpur, which was hit by Indian missiles/Reuters Video/ANI
China on Saturday strongly urged India and Pakistan to exercise calm and restraint and return to the track of peaceful settlement. 

China is closely following the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and is deeply concerned about the escalation, a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing. 

"We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions," the statement issued by the spokesperson of the ministry said. 

This will be important for the fundamental interest of both India and Pakistan, and for a stable and peaceful region. 

"This is also what the international community hopes to see. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role to this end," it said. 

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan moving troops to forward areas: Govt
LIVE! Pakistan moving troops to forward areas: Govt

India Strikes At Pakistan Airbases
India Strikes At Pakistan Airbases

Pakistan military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that th Pakistan air force's Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui...

Two-year-old girl among 5 killed in Pak shelling in J-K
Two-year-old girl among 5 killed in Pak shelling in J-K

Raj Kumar Thapa, additional district development commissioner, Rajouri, and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

Rubio dials Pak army chief, offers help with India talks
Rubio dials Pak army chief, offers help with India talks

Rubio "offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts," the statement said.

Saudi Arabia steps in to de-escalate India-Pak tensions
Saudi Arabia steps in to de-escalate India-Pak tensions

The Saudi statement came as tensions soared significantly, with Pakistan claiming that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones early Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD