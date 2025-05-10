China 'strongly' urges India, Pak to exercise restraint

10:51

The Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, the Jaish-e-Mohammad's headquarters in Bahawalpur, which was hit by Indian missiles/Reuters Video/ANI





China is closely following the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and is deeply concerned about the escalation, a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing.





"We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions," the statement issued by the spokesperson of the ministry said.





This will be important for the fundamental interest of both India and Pakistan, and for a stable and peaceful region.





"This is also what the international community hopes to see. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role to this end," it said.





Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages. -- PTI

