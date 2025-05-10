CDS meets Rajnath, apprises him of current situation

13:01

As military confrontation between India and Pakistan continued to escalate, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and apprised him of the current situation, sources said.

"The CDS met the defence minister this morning, during which he apprised him of the current situation," a source said.





The meeting took place at the Union minister's residence here, the source said.





India on Friday said Pakistan launched between 300 and 400 Turkish drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek in its failed attempt to target Indian military installations on Thursday night.





On Saturday morning, the Indian Army said, "Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders." -- PTI