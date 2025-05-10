HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Blackout reimposed in several Punjab districts

Sat, 10 May 2025
Share:
22:03
image
Punjab reimposed blackout measures in several districts as a precautionary measure after withdrawing it earlier on Saturday.
 
Blackout measures have been imposed in Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga and Muktsar districts.

The development comes about two hours after district authorities in Punjab withdrew blackout measures and restrictive orders after India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

Deputy Commissioner (Amritsar) Sakshi Sahwney said, "Since there are reports of ceasefire violation, we will remain on alert today."

"We will observe a blackout if and when needed. I advise all to kindly be prepared for enforcement of blackout if the need arises and be at home.

Please do not indulge in bursting of firecrackers. We have done this drill several times, so please do not panic. This is by way of abundant caution."
The Hoshiarpur district administration said that blackout was imposed at 8:50 pm and an air raid siren was sounded.

"Lights off as a measure of abundant precaution. Please cooperate," said a message shared by the district authorities.
 
In Ferozepur, the district authorities said the blackout was clamped at 8:40 pm, urging citizens to switch off lights. "Do not need to panic," said a message shared by the administration.
 
An official in Fazilka said the blackout was enforced at 9:30 pm, while it has been clamped in Rupnagar from 9:30 pm to 5:30 am.
 
The Ludhiana district administration said they may issue blackout orders again depending on the situation.
 
"We are ready and all teams have been put on alert. Our armed forces with district administration are monitoring the situation closely," said the Ludhiana deputy commissioner. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

What the...: Drones attack resumes as Pak violates ceasefire
What the...: Drones attack resumes as Pak violates ceasefire

A series of blasts took place in Srinagar city as the security agencies brought down a drone that was seen hovering over Batwara area of the city, close to an army installation, officials said.

Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak
Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak

'Every misadventure by Pakistan will be met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response'

India-Pak water treaty remains suspended despite ceasefire
India-Pak water treaty remains suspended despite ceasefire

India's measures announced against Pakistan on April 23 will remain effective, the sources said.

How India intercepted and shot down Pak's drones, UAVs
How India intercepted and shot down Pak's drones, UAVs

Indian Armed Forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means.

'Asim Munir Should Be Declared A War Criminal'
'Asim Munir Should Be Declared A War Criminal'

'Asim Munir Is A War Criminal'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD