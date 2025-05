16:48

Eight Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been injured in Pakistan shelling along the international border (IB) in Jammu on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in the R S Pura sector, they said.

The troops have been rushed to a nearby military medical facility, the officials said.

The BSF is tasked to guard the over 2,000 kms long India-Pakistan IB. -- PTI