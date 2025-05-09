HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman officer in Pak held for criticising army, govt in WhatsApp group

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
23:43
image
A woman government officer in Pakistan was arrested on Friday for criticising the Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government in a WhatsApp group, amid the military conflict with India.

According to the FIR, the National Cyber Crime Agency has booked and arrested National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) officer Hina Sheikh for passing derogatory remarks about the Pakistan Army (for its role in military conflict with India) and government of Pakistan in a WhatsApp group under sections 20, 24, 24(A), 26A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The FIR further says the woman officer in question incited the general public against the Pakistan Army and the state. 

The alleged posts made by Hina are "a mischievous act of subversion to create rift between institutions of the state and general public to harm the state of Pakistan and the reputation of the Pakistan Army."

It says Hina induced the general public to commit offences against the state on the ground of spreading anarchy, division in the social fabric, and hatred between the people of Pakistan. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suspected drone attack on Srinagar airport
LIVE! Suspected drone attack on Srinagar airport

India thwarts Pak drone attacks again in Jammu, Pathankot
India thwarts Pak drone attacks again in Jammu, Pathankot

Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforfced in the multiple areas amid the esclating tensions between India and Pakistan.

India opposes fresh IMF loans to Pak over terror concerns
India opposes fresh IMF loans to Pak over terror concerns

India has opposed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) proposal to extend fresh loans of USD 2.3 billion to Pakistan, citing concerns that the funds could be misused for financing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. India...

Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India
Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz
Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz

It was said that Sharif wanted the PML-N-led coalition government to utilise all available diplomatic resources to restore peace between the two nuclear-armed states, saying he was not keen on taking an aggressive position, The Express...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD