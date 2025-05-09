HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman killed in heavy Pak shelling in Kashmir

Fri, 09 May 2025
20:28
A woman was killed and two of her family members injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops from across the Line of Control targeting Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara districts, officials said on Friday. 

They said the Indian Army has responded proportionately to the Pakistani aggression. 

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC and resorted to heavy shelling in the civilian areas of the Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday night, officials said. 

Multiple areas of Uri, including Silikot, Boniyar, Kamalkote, Mohra and Gingle, were targeted with heavy shelling that damaged several structures and forced people to flee, they added. 

According to them, three members of a family were injured when a shell hit their car near Mohra while they were trying to move to safety. 

They were rushed to a hospital where a woman, identified as Nargis Begum, succumbed to injuries, the officials said. 

Later on Friday, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Gouhalan and Chotali, Tourna Post of the Uri sector and in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak resumes heavy shelling in Poonch
Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

Enhance civil defence measures: MHA to states, UTs
In the letter issued, considering the last night attacks by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Jaisalmer regions, the provision also authorises the use of local authority funds for such emergency measures, giving them precedence over other...

Govt empowers COAS to call Territorial Army for help
The central government has empowered the Army Chief to call out 'every officer and every enrolled person' of the Territorial Army (TA) to provide for essential guard or to be embodied to support or supplement the regular Army.

'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'
'The Pakistani State has to realise that the pigeons have come home to roost.'

