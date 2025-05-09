HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Unknown person threatens to blow up Jaipur metro

Fri, 09 May 2025
20:24
A person who is yet to be traced threatened to blow up Jaipur city metro stations with a bomb on Friday, the police said. 

The Jaipur Metro got an email on its official email address with the sender threatening to blow up stations. 

In the wake of the communication, an intense search was launched for the bomb from the Mansarovar to the Badi Chaupad metro stations. 

No bomb was found. 

"An email threat was received today, which mentioned blowing up the metro stations with a bomb. We have increased security as a precaution. Strict surveillance is being kept on Jaipur Metro stations," Jaipur Metro DCP Sushil Kumar said. 

There had been no impact on the operation of the metro while the premises were searched, he added. 

Another email sent police scampering for a bomb at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Thursday. 

That threat too turned out to be a hoax. -- PTI

