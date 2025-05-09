Suspected drone attack on Srinagar airport

22:48

The suspected attack came a day after India thwarted attempts by the Pakistan military to attack Indian military installations using drones and missiles.





Earlier in the evening, blasts were heard and sirens sounded in the Jammu region and south Kashmir as many parts of Jammu and Kashmir plunged into darkness, officials said.





Defence officials said drones were also sighted in Jammu, Samba and neighbouring Pathankot district in Punjab and they were being engaged.





In Srinagar, mosque loudspeakers were used to convey to locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure.





Explosions were heard in areas surrounding the Awantipora air base in south Kashmir.





The officials said drones were also engaged in Udhampur and Nagrota of Jammu and Punjab. -- PTI

Srinagar airport was hit by a suspected drone attack late on Friday, officials said, adding that countermeasures had been activated.