20:55

File image





"It's my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together,' he said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appealed to the people to stay at home in the next few hours after Pakistan resumed drone attack in Jammu region on Friday night.