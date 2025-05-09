HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sounds of blasts, sirens trigger panic in Jammu

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
08:49
image
Sounds of blasts rattled Jammu city early Friday morning, triggering an immediate blackout, hours after India thwarted Pakistan military's attempts to target military installations in border areas.

Activity of loitering munitions was witnessed in the skies.

The blast sounds were heard between 3:50 am and 4:45 am following sounding of sirens.

Security forces neutralised the threat, officials said.

Videos showed flying objects in the skies and blasts taking place as the threats were neutralised.

Overnight ceasefire violations were also reported as Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts and Indian troops retaliated.

In a post on X, the Jammu deputy commissioner urged residents to stay calm. 

All schools, colleges and universities have been closed in the region in the wake of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.   -- PTI

IMAGE: A woman who was evacuated from an area near the LoC stands inside a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Jammu, on May 8, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak attacks with drones, munitions repulsed: Army
LIVE! Pak attacks with drones, munitions repulsed: Army

India Foils Pakistan Attack On Jammu, Pathankot...
India Foils Pakistan Attack On Jammu, Pathankot...

India on Thursday night swiftly foiled Pakistan's attempts to hit various key Indian installations including military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur with drones and missiles, the defence ministry said.

India shoots down Pakistani air force jet in Pathankot
India shoots down Pakistani air force jet in Pathankot

Official confirmation from the government is still awaited, and more details are expected soon.

None of our business: J D Vance on India-Pak conflict
None of our business: J D Vance on India-Pak conflict

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the US has said it will not get involved in the conflict, stressing that it is "fundamentally none of our business." While acknowledging concerns about a potential nuclear war, Vice...

'We Heard Loud Explosions'
'We Heard Loud Explosions'

''Everyone panicked. People started rushing home.''Many shopkeepers just pulled the shutters down and did not wait to lock up.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD