HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Situation in Poonch is grim: Omar Abdullah

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
14:34
Omar Abdullah at a relief camp in Samba
Omar Abdullah at a relief camp in Samba
Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah interacts with locals, who are currently staying at a safe location in Samba, amid tensions between India and Pakistan. On the camps arranged for citizens of border areas, the J&K says, "We are doing everything we can. Food is given three times a day, sanitation facilities are available, doctors are available in all the camps, ambulances are arranged...we are ensuring they face as few problems as possible by staying here." 

He added, "Poonch has suffered a huge loss. Poonch has the highest number of casualties and the most injured. I was in Jammu hospital sometime before, and all the injured admitted there are from Poonch...the situation in Poonch is grim. Dy CM is trying to reach Poonch, if he reaches there, he will meet the people there."

Overnight ceasefire violations were also reported as Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts and Indian troops retaliated.

he civilians of the Poonch area condemned the Pakiatani army attacking civilian targets in the cross border firing.  mourned the loss of innocent lives killed yesterday.  
 
On Wednesday, thirteen civilians lost their lives in Poonch while a total of 59 people, 44 of them in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, have sustained injuries due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), according to the External Affairs Ministry.
 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Situation in Poonch is grim: Omar Abdullah
LIVE! Situation in Poonch is grim: Omar Abdullah

Object resembling parts of Pak drone found in Jaisalmer
Object resembling parts of Pak drone found in Jaisalmer

A bomb-like object was found in the Kishanghat area of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan on Friday morning, prompting swift action by local police and the air force. The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure, and experts...

IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'
'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'

'India won't take anything from Pakistan lying down.'

BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post
BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post

The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD