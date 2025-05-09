Situation in Poonch is grim: Omar Abdullah

14:34

Omar Abdullah at a relief camp in Samba





He added, "Poonch has suffered a huge loss. Poonch has the highest number of casualties and the most injured. I was in Jammu hospital sometime before, and all the injured admitted there are from Poonch...the situation in Poonch is grim. Dy CM is trying to reach Poonch, if he reaches there, he will meet the people there."





Overnight ceasefire violations were also reported as Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts and Indian troops retaliated.





he civilians of the Poonch area condemned the Pakiatani army attacking civilian targets in the cross border firing. mourned the loss of innocent lives killed yesterday. On Wednesday, thirteen civilians lost their lives in Poonch while a total of 59 people, 44 of them in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, have sustained injuries due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), according to the External Affairs Ministry.

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah interacts with locals, who are currently staying at a safe location in Samba, amid tensions between India and Pakistan. On the camps arranged for citizens of border areas, the J&K says, "We are doing everything we can. Food is given three times a day, sanitation facilities are available, doctors are available in all the camps, ambulances are arranged...we are ensuring they face as few problems as possible by staying here."