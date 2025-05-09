HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sitharaman asks banks to ensure uninterrupted services

Fri, 09 May 2025
19:53
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked banks to remain vigilant and take all steps to ensure uninterrupted services to customers in view of heightened military conflict between India and Pakistan. 

Addressing a meeting of CEO of banks and insurance companies on cybersecurity preparedness, the finance minister stressed the critical role of the banking and financial sector in ensuring economic stability in challenging times. 

Banking services, both physical and digital, must function without disruption and glitches, she said, adding that emergency protocols should be updated and tested to handle any contingencies. 

She advised banks to ensure the safety of bank employees and their families working at branches along the border areas. 

Sitharaman also directed banks to ensure their adequate safety by effectively coordinating with the security agencies, the finance ministry said in a statement after the high-level meeting. 

It was attended by top officials of banks and insurance companies and senior officials from the Department of Financial Services (Ministry of Finance), CERT-In, RBI, Irdai and NPCI. 

She also asked banks to ensure that citizens and businesses do not suffer under any circumstances, and priority must be given to seamless cash availability at ATMs, uninterrupted UPI and internet banking services, and continued access to essential banking facilities. 

Earlier in the day, public sector banks, including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, said their ATMs are fully functional, well-stocked, and that digital services are operating smoothly. -- PTI

