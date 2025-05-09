HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shah reviews security along Indo-Pak border, airports

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
13:50
image
Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the prevailing situation along India's border with Pakistan and airports in the country amid the military conflict between the two countries, sources said.

The meeting came hours after the Border Security Force said it has foiled an infiltration bid from across the International Border in Jammu, killing at least seven terrorists and destroying a Pakistan Rangers post. 

Apart from reviewing the security situation along the India-Pakistan border, Shah also took stock of the steps taken to beef up security at airports across the country, the sources said. While the BSF guards the India-Pakistan border, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protects the airports in the country, Metro networks and other vital installations. Those who attended the meeting included Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Directors General of the BSF, CISF and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. 

There has been heightened tension between India and Pakistan following India's strike on multiple locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday and Pakistan's attempts to hit Indian military sites on Thursday, which were thwarted by the Indian armed forces. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Do NOT panic buy fuel, ample stocks: Oil companies
LIVE! Do NOT panic buy fuel, ample stocks: Oil companies

Object resembling parts of Pak drone found in Jaisalmer
Object resembling parts of Pak drone found in Jaisalmer

A bomb-like object was found in the Kishanghat area of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan on Friday morning, prompting swift action by local police and the air force. The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure, and experts...

IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'
'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'

'India won't take anything from Pakistan lying down.'

BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post
BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post

The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD