Sensex tanks nearly 800 points

Fri, 09 May 2025
12:11
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued to trade sharply lower on Friday late morning session as tensions soared between India and Pakistan fueling fears of a wider conflict.

India on Thursday night swiftly thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles including in Jammu and Pathankot after foiling similar bids at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country, as tensions soared between the two countries. 

The Indian armed forces on Wednesday had carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor'. 

Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge tanked 771.01 points to 79,566.02 during the late morning trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 205.55 points to 24,068.25. 

"Under normal circumstances, on a day like this, the market would have suffered deep cuts. But this is unlikely due to two reasons. One, the conflict, so far, has demonstrated India's clear superiority in conventional warfare, and therefore, further escalation of the conflict will inflict huge damage to Pakistan. 

"The market is inherently resilient, supported by global and domestic macros. Weak dollar and potentially weakening US and Chinese economies are good for the Indian markets," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said. From the Sensex firms, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

The Indian Army in the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chandigarh administration on Friday sounded a fresh air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors. The development came amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

