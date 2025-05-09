HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jammu region rocked by blasts as Pak drones intercepted

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
20:40
Jammu city plunged into darkness on Friday after blasts were heard in the region and alarms sounded, officials said. 

The blasts come amid ongoing shelling by Pakistan following India's strike on terror hideouts in the country earlier this week as part of Operation Sindoor. 

"Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X. 

He also posted a picture of the city in darkness, captioning the post as, "Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak resumes heavy shelling in Poonch
LIVE! Pak resumes heavy shelling in Poonch

Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India
Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

Enhance civil defence measures: MHA to states, UTs
Enhance civil defence measures: MHA to states, UTs

In the letter issued, considering the last night attacks by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Jaisalmer regions, the provision also authorises the use of local authority funds for such emergency measures, giving them precedence over other...

Govt empowers COAS to call Territorial Army for help
Govt empowers COAS to call Territorial Army for help

The central government has empowered the Army Chief to call out 'every officer and every enrolled person' of the Territorial Army (TA) to provide for essential guard or to be embodied to support or supplement the regular Army.

'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'
'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'

'The Pakistani State has to realise that the pigeons have come home to roost.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD