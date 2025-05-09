Jammu region rocked by blasts as Pak drones intercepted

20:40





The blasts come amid ongoing shelling by Pakistan following India's strike on terror hideouts in the country earlier this week as part of Operation Sindoor.





"Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.





He also posted a picture of the city in darkness, captioning the post as, "Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city."

