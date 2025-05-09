HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Restraint, restraint, restraint: China urges India, Pak

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
12:40
image
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian has expressed concern over current developments and called on India and Pakistan to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation. 

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Lin Jian expressed China's readiness to work with the international community to continue playing a "constructive role" in easing the tensions between the two nations. He reiterated China's condemnation of all forms of terrorism. 

When asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statement that Pakistan will respond to India's strikes, he said, "We've shared China's position yesterday on the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan. China is concerned over the current developments. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbours."

"They're both China's neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation. We stand ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue playing a constructive role in easing the current tensions," he added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

LIVE! Restraint, restraint, restraint: China urges India, Pak
LIVE! Restraint, restraint, restraint: China urges India, Pak

BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post
BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post

The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

Akash missiles key to neutralising Pak drones
Akash missiles key to neutralising Pak drones

The Indian Army in the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Air raid alert sounded in Chandigarh for an hour
Air raid alert sounded in Chandigarh for an hour

The Chandigarh administration on Friday sounded a fresh air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors. The development came amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD