Restraint, restraint, restraint: China urges India, Pak

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Lin Jian expressed China's readiness to work with the international community to continue playing a "constructive role" in easing the tensions between the two nations. He reiterated China's condemnation of all forms of terrorism.





When asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statement that Pakistan will respond to India's strikes, he said, "We've shared China's position yesterday on the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan. China is concerned over the current developments. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbours."





"They're both China's neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation. We stand ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue playing a constructive role in easing the current tensions," he added. -- ANI

