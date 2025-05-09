HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Residents from Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora shifted to bunkers

Fri, 09 May 2025
21:54
Thousands of people living near the Line of Control in three border districts of Kashmir have been evacuated following heavy shelling by Pakistani troops. 

The people living along the Line of Control in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts have been shifted to bunkers or other locations, officials said. 

The evacuation started after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked shelling on civilian areas along the LoC in response to the missile strikes carried out by Indian armed forces targeting the terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country. 

One woman has been killed, while 18 others have been injured, in the cross-LoC shelling that began on May 7. 

More than 100 houses, over two dozen commercial buildings, and a dozen government buildings have been damaged in the bombardment by Pakistan, officials said. 

More than half of the evacuations have been carried out in the Kupwara district's Karnah and Machhil sectors, followed by Uri in the Baramulla district, and some areas of the Bandipora district. -- PTI

