Raj: Two held for provocative content, Army movement video on social media

Fri, 09 May 2025
21:24
Two men were arrested in Rajasthan's Churu and Barmer districts for allegedly sharing provocative content and Army movement footage on social media, the police said on Friday. 

In Churu, 22-year-old Asif Khan from Bajragsar was arrested by the Sardarshahar police on Friday for posting provocative anti-national content on social media platforms, superintendent of police Jai Yadav said. 

He said the cyber desk team had been closely monitoring social media in view of heightened tensions along the India-Pakistan border. 

During surveillance, officials found that Khan was allegedly liking, sharing and uploading provocative videos and photos on his social media, following which he was traced and arrested. 

In a separate case, Barmer police arrested 22-year-old Jiya Ram Meghwal, a resident of Puniyo Ka Tala in the Gida area of Balotara district, for allegedly sharing a video of Army movement on social media. 

The arrests were made in the backdrop of intense India-Pakistan military conflict post the recent terror atack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. 

"The central government has prohibited the dissemination of any photo or video related to military activity," Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena said. 

Earlier, the Press Information Bureau urged citizens to rely only on verified sources and refrain from sharing any unverified content. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak drones shot down in Rajouri, Akhnoor, Pathankot
LIVE! Pak drones shot down in Rajouri, Akhnoor, Pathankot

Misri blasts Pakistan's India blame on shrine attacks
Misri blasts Pakistan's India blame on shrine attacks

India has strongly condemned Pakistan's recent drone attacks on Indian cities and civilian infrastructure, calling it a "deranged fantasy" and a desperate attempt to deceive the world. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also accused Pakistan...

Govt warns against hoarding of food items amid tensions
Govt warns against hoarding of food items amid tensions

The Indian government has assured citizens that the country has ample food stocks to meet domestic demand, despite escalating tensions with Pakistan. The government has also warned traders against hoarding essential food items and...

Govt extends closure of 28 airports till May 15
Govt extends closure of 28 airports till May 15

A senior government official confirmed that after a meeting with other stakeholders, the decision has been taken and airlines and airport authorities have been informed about it.

'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'
'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'

'India enjoys conventional superiority, but nuclear deterrence imposes clear boundaries.'

