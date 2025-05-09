Portable modular medical facilities being deployed in J-K hospitals

17:38

The development comes on the heels of Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday reviewing health infrastructure preparedness across hospitals in the country amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor and the ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict, official sources said.





These BHISHM cubes are also being stationed in other Institutes of National Importance across India, including AIIMS in Rishikesh, Bilaspur and Delhi, they said.





"We are also providing operational training to the respective medical institutes where BHISHM cubes have been deployed. So far two BHISHM cubes have been deployed at AIIMS, Jammu and more are being diverted to this centre."





"Besides, around 35 other BHISHM cubes so far have been deployed across other Institutes of National Importance (INIs) across India," said Air Vice Marshal Dr Tanmoy Roy, HLL Lifecare.





Dr Roy said HLL Life Care Ltd under the Union Health Ministry is the nodal agency for the procurement and deployment of Aarogya Maitri Cube. -- PTI

