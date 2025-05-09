HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Portable modular medical facilities being deployed in J-K hospitals

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
17:38
File image
File image
BHISHM cubes, the indigenous portable modular medical facility, are being deployed at prominent hospitals such as AIIMS Jammu and SKIMS Srinagar near India's border under the government's Aarogya Maitri project to bolster medical readiness, officials said on Friday. 

The development comes on the heels of Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday reviewing health infrastructure preparedness across hospitals in the country amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor and the ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict, official sources said. 

These BHISHM cubes are also being stationed in other Institutes of National Importance across India, including AIIMS in Rishikesh, Bilaspur and Delhi, they said. 

"We are also providing operational training to the respective medical institutes where BHISHM cubes have been deployed. So far two BHISHM cubes have been deployed at AIIMS, Jammu and more are being diverted to this centre." 

"Besides, around 35 other BHISHM cubes so far have been deployed across other Institutes of National Importance (INIs) across India," said Air Vice Marshal Dr Tanmoy Roy, HLL Lifecare. 

Dr Roy said HLL Life Care Ltd under the Union Health Ministry is the nodal agency for the procurement and deployment of Aarogya Maitri Cube. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Police alert Mumbai fishermen to boats from other states
LIVE! Police alert Mumbai fishermen to boats from other states

Air raid sirens installed in Delhi after Pak attack
Air raid sirens installed in Delhi after Pak attack

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, authorities in Delhi are taking precautionary measures, including installing air raid sirens, conducting mock drills, and deploying civil defence personnel. Security has been beefed up...

Govt empowers COAS to call Territorial Army for help
Govt empowers COAS to call Territorial Army for help

The central government has empowered the Army Chief to call out 'every officer and every enrolled person' of the Territorial Army (TA) to provide for essential guard or to be embodied to support or supplement the regular Army.

'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'
'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'

'The Pakistani State has to realise that the pigeons have come home to roost.'

'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'
'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'

'India won't take anything from Pakistan lying down.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD