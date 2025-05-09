Police, Coast Guard, Navy on alert in Maharashtra: CM

13:56





Fadnavis said a review meeting to take stock of the state's internal security will be held later in the day. He was responding to a query on the steps being taken to protect the state's coastline, a day after Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military installations were repelled. Police, Navy and Coast Guard are on alert mode. Regular exercises are being undertaken, and whatever steps are needed to be taken as per the war book' are being taken care of. A review meeting on internal security will be convened later in the day. "We are on alert mode," he said.





The Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones. -- PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the police, Coast Guard and Navy are on alert mode in the state, and all SoPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are being followed.