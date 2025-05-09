HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Police alert Mumbai fishermen to boats from other states

Fri, 09 May 2025
16:26
Badhwar Park. File pic
Kiran Koli, general secretary of Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti says, "We participated in a meeting with naval officials, police officials. We were instructed that officers should be alerted whenever we see a boat from another state. Information should also be given about any commercial vessel. They asked us to cooperate."

It may be recalled that the ten terrorists who killed over 166 people on 26/11/2008 landed in Mumbai at Badhwar Park, Colaba, via the sea route by hijacking a boat and killing the Indian fisherman on board. 

