Police alert Mumbai fishermen to boats from other states

16:26

Badhwar Park. File pic





It may be recalled that the ten terrorists who killed over 166 people on 26/11/2008 landed in Mumbai at Badhwar Park, Colaba, via the sea route by hijacking a boat and killing the Indian fisherman on board.

Kiran Koli, general secretary of Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti says, "We participated in a meeting with naval officials, police officials. We were instructed that officers should be alerted whenever we see a boat from another state. Information should also be given about any commercial vessel. They asked us to cooperate."