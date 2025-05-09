HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak's Awami National Party calls for peace amid rising tensions with India

Fri, 09 May 2025
23:01
Pakistan's Awami National Party is against all kinds of war, and expects all parties to adopt the "path of peace, dialogue and tolerance", its central president Aimal Wali Khan said on Friday. 

His comments came as tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly following New Delhi's Operation Sindoor, launched early Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that had cross-border linkages. 

Islamabad subsequently made an unsuccessful attempt to target 15 Indian cities.

Khan made the comments while addressing a ceremony in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"War gives rise to hatred, while non-violence is a message of love, brotherhood and peace. Even today, I firmly stand on the philosophy of non-violence of the great Bacha Khan Baba," he said.

The senator said his party is ideologically against all forms of war and urged all sides to pursue the "path of peace, dialogue, and tolerance".

Senator Khan said, "Today, I am neither declaring any jihad, nor am I urging anyone to take up arms or fight with the army." -- PTI

Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforfced in the multiple areas amid the esclating tensions between India and Pakistan.

