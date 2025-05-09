HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pakistani troops shell areas near LoC, woman killed

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
10:09
People carry the body of Vihaan Barghava, 13, killed in cross-border shelling in Poonch
People carry the body of Vihaan Barghava, 13, killed in cross-border shelling in Poonch
A woman was killed and two of her family members injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

They said the Indian Army has responded proportionately to the Pakistani aggression. Officials said the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC and resorted to heavy shelling in civilian areas in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday night. Pakistan targeted many areas of Uri, including Silikot, Boniyar, Kamalkote, Mohra and Gingle. The heavy shelling caused damage to several structures, forcing the people to flee, the officials added. 

They said three members of a family were injured when a shell hit their car near Mohra while they were trying to escape the shelling. The injured were rushed to a hospital where a woman, identified as Nargis Begum, succumbed to injuries, the officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Made in India air defence systems used to foil Pak attack'
LIVE! 'Made in India air defence systems used to foil Pak attack'

Pak attacked entire western border with drones: Army
Pak attacked entire western border with drones: Army

The Indian Army effectively repulsed multiple drone attacks and other munitions launched by Pakistan's armed forces along the western border on the intervening night of May 8-9. Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control...

Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC, woman killed
Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC, woman killed

A woman was killed and two of her family members injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani...

Sirens, blackouts in border states as Pak attack foiled
Sirens, blackouts in border states as Pak attack foiled

People in several districts of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat spent an anxious night as authorities enforced blackouts amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'
'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'

'The way our President was greeted, that itself shows how far India has come.''People were aware of who she is, people know who our prime minister is.''Everybody knows India now and everybody respects India.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD