HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pakistani drone hits residential area in Firozpur; 3 injured

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
22:40
image
Escalating the tensions even further, one Paksitani drone hit a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab on Friday, injuring three people. 

Three people suffered burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital, SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.  

"We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army," Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.  

Indian Air Defnce have intercepted most of the drones in the Firozpur area.  

Further details are awaited. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suspected drone attack on Srinagar airport
LIVE! Suspected drone attack on Srinagar airport

India thwarts Pak drone attacks again in Jammu, Pathankot
India thwarts Pak drone attacks again in Jammu, Pathankot

Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforfced in the multiple areas amid the esclating tensions between India and Pakistan.

India opposes fresh IMF loans to Pak over terror concerns
India opposes fresh IMF loans to Pak over terror concerns

India has opposed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) proposal to extend fresh loans of USD 2.3 billion to Pakistan, citing concerns that the funds could be misused for financing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. India...

Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India
Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz
Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz

It was said that Sharif wanted the PML-N-led coalition government to utilise all available diplomatic resources to restore peace between the two nuclear-armed states, saying he was not keen on taking an aggressive position, The Express...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD