Pakistani drone hits residential area in Firozpur; 3 injured

Three people suffered burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital, SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.





"We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army," Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.





Indian Air Defnce have intercepted most of the drones in the Firozpur area.





Further details are awaited. -- ANI

