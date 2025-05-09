HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Pak says it did not ask partners for aid after India attack

Fri, 09 May 2025
Pakistan has claimed that its Economic Affairs Division account on the social media platform X has been hacked and called the post, where it appealed for more loans from the international community as it faced losses following India's Operation Sindoor, "fake."

As India's Op Sindoor continues to damage the terrorist infrastructure and its support structure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan government in the post had pleaded with international partners to provide more loans. 

It has also called on international partners to help de-escalate as the stocks were crashing. In a post on X, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Fact Checker shared a picture of the post and mentioned that it was "fake." It also claimed, "The account was hacked."

