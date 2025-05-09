Pak launched 500 drones towards India last night

17:19





Around 50 of these drones were destroyed by air defence guns, while around 20 were brought down through soft kills. Most of the drones were unarmed. The drones were fitted with cameras and possibly relaying footage to their ground stations. The Indian air defence systems took out almost all the drones which could have caused damage to infrastructure, defence sources tell ANI.

Around 500 drones were launched towards Indian positions by the Pakistan Army last night, which were sighted at 24 locations from Siachen base camp in Ladakh to Kutch area in Gujarat.