HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak launched 500 drones towards India last night

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
17:19
image
Around 500 drones were launched towards Indian positions by the Pakistan Army last night, which were sighted at 24 locations from Siachen base camp in Ladakh to Kutch area in Gujarat. 

Around 50 of these drones were destroyed by air defence guns, while around 20 were brought down through soft kills. Most of the drones were unarmed. The drones were fitted with cameras and possibly relaying footage to their ground stations. The Indian air defence systems took out almost all the drones which could have caused damage to infrastructure, defence sources tell ANI.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Police alert Mumbai fishermen to boats from other states
LIVE! Police alert Mumbai fishermen to boats from other states

Air raid sirens installed in Delhi after Pak attack
Air raid sirens installed in Delhi after Pak attack

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, authorities in Delhi are taking precautionary measures, including installing air raid sirens, conducting mock drills, and deploying civil defence personnel. Security has been beefed up...

Govt empowers COAS to call Territorial Army for help
Govt empowers COAS to call Territorial Army for help

The central government has empowered the Army Chief to call out 'every officer and every enrolled person' of the Territorial Army (TA) to provide for essential guard or to be embodied to support or supplement the regular Army.

'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'
'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'

'The Pakistani State has to realise that the pigeons have come home to roost.'

'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'
'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'

'India won't take anything from Pakistan lying down.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD