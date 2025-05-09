Pak drones sighted at 26 Indian locations along IB, LoC

23:32

These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets.





The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala, the statement said.





The Indian forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems.





The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary.





Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.





While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.

