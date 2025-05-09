HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak drones sighted at 26 Indian locations along IB, LoC

Fri, 09 May 2025
23:32
File image
Drones have been sighted at 26 locations ranging from the Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan on Friday, said a defence ministry statement. 

These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets. 

The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala, the statement said. 

The Indian forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. 

The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. 

Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. 

While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential. 

Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforfced in the multiple areas amid the esclating tensions between India and Pakistan.

