21:17

India's air defence system intercepts Pakistani drones in Samba/ANI on X





A total blackout has been enforced in Udhampur amid Pakistani drone attack in Jammu region on Friday night.





Sirens were also activated in Udhampur following the drone attack. -- ANI

Red streaks were seen and explosions can be heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba.