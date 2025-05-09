HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak drones shot down in Rajouri, Akhnoor, Pathankot

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
21:36
India's air defence system intercepts Pakistani drones in Akhnoor, Jammu on Friday night/ANI on X
India's air defence system intercepts Pakistani drones in Akhnoor, Jammu on Friday night/ANI on X
India's air defence system intercepted Pakistani drones in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Akhnoor and Punjab's Pathankot on Friday evening. 

Red streaks seen and explosions can be heard after India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Rajouri. 

Similarly, explosions can be heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Akhnoor. 

Similarly Pakistani drones were shot down in Pathankot amid blackout. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak drones shot down in Rajouri, Akhnoor, Pathankot
LIVE! Pak drones shot down in Rajouri, Akhnoor, Pathankot

Misri blasts Pakistan's India blame on shrine attacks
Misri blasts Pakistan's India blame on shrine attacks

India has strongly condemned Pakistan's recent drone attacks on Indian cities and civilian infrastructure, calling it a "deranged fantasy" and a desperate attempt to deceive the world. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also accused Pakistan...

Govt warns against hoarding of food items amid tensions
Govt warns against hoarding of food items amid tensions

The Indian government has assured citizens that the country has ample food stocks to meet domestic demand, despite escalating tensions with Pakistan. The government has also warned traders against hoarding essential food items and...

Govt extends closure of 28 airports till May 15
Govt extends closure of 28 airports till May 15

A senior government official confirmed that after a meeting with other stakeholders, the decision has been taken and airlines and airport authorities have been informed about it.

'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'
'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'

'India enjoys conventional superiority, but nuclear deterrence imposes clear boundaries.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD