Pak drones shot down in Rajouri, Akhnoor, Pathankot

21:36

India's air defence system intercepts Pakistani drones in Akhnoor, Jammu on Friday night/ANI on X





Red streaks seen and explosions can be heard after India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Rajouri.





Similarly, explosions can be heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Akhnoor.





Similarly Pakistani drones were shot down in Pathankot amid blackout. -- ANI

India's air defence system intercepted Pakistani drones in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Akhnoor and Punjab's Pathankot on Friday evening.