Pak did NOT attack Jammu air force base, Hazira port

Fri, 09 May 2025
14:54
The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has debunked two major instances of misinformation circulating on social media, falsely claiming Pakistani attacks on Jammu Air Force Base and Gujarat's Hazira Port. 

The clarifications come amidst heightened tensions following Operation Sindoor, where India targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following which Pakistan tried to retaliate with a large-scale drone attack on Thursday.

Pakistan-based social media handles have been trying to deliberately sabotage the narrative from the ground reality by launching intense misinformation campaigns amid these tensions. 

The PIB Fact Check unit debunked the claim that multiple explosions occurred at the Jammu Air Force Base, stating that the viral image accompanying the claim was traced back to the Kabul Airport blast in August 2021, not a recent event in India. 

"An old image is being circulated with false claims of multiple explosions at the Jammu Air Force Base in India... This image is from the Kabul Airport blast in August 2021," PIB Fact Check stated, stamping the image with a "FAKE" label. 

The unit provided a link to a report from 2021 to substantiate its findings, urging the public not to fall for the misinformation.

In another post, the Fact Check unit tackled a false narrative about an attack on Gujarat's Hazira Port where a video showing a massive fire and explosions was shared with the claim that Pakistan had targeted the port. PIB Fact Check clarified that the footage was from an oil tanker explosion on July 7, 2021, without connection to Hazira Port or any recent attacks.

"This video is widely circulating on social media with a claim that Hazira Port in #Gujarat has been attacked... This is an unrelated video confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion. The video is dated July 7, 2021," the post stated, accompanied by a "FAKE" stamp on the video frames. 

The PIB Fact Check's efforts in debunking fake news and busting myths have been crucial in maintaining public trust and countering attempts to destabilise the nation through misinformation during such times. -- ANI

