No live coverage of defence ops: Govt to media

Fri, 09 May 2025
13:06
Damage due to cross-border shelling in Poonch
A statement from the Ministry of Defence, India on the coverage of the clashes between India and Pakistan: "All media channels, digital platforms and individuals are advised to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces. Disclosure of such sensitive or source-based information may jeopardize operational effectiveness and endanger lives. Past incidents like the #KargilWar, 26/11 attacks, and the #Kandahar hijacking underscore the risks of premature reporting. 

"As per clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, only periodic briefings by designated officials are permitted during anti-terror operations. All stakeholders are urged to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Do NOT panic buy fuel, ample stocks: Oil companies
Object resembling parts of Pak drone found in Jaisalmer
A bomb-like object was found in the Kishanghat area of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan on Friday morning, prompting swift action by local police and the air force. The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure, and experts...

IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'
'India won't take anything from Pakistan lying down.'

BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post
The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

