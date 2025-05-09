HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to ban coconuts, garlands and 'prasad'

Fri, 09 May 2025
21:38
The management of Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha on Friday said it will not allow coconuts, garlands and 'prasad' for offerings from May 11 for security reasons.   

The temple located in Prabhadevi area of south Mumbai is a popular religious site that attracts a large number of devotees. 

Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust's chairman Sada Sarvankar said thousands of people visit the temple everyday and it is on the hit list of terrorists. 

A senior police official held a meeting with the trust recently. 

"We get many advisories from the government as well as the police. Of the safety measures, they said the coconuts that are offered to Lord Ganesh are not detected during security screening and this could lead to danger. The prasad could be poisoned. To avoid this, we will not allow garlands and coconut to be offered to the deity for the time being," he said. -- PTI

