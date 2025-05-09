Modi chairs meet with Rajnath, NSA, CDS, service chiefs

22:09

PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting with Rajnath Singh, NSA, CDS, service chiefs/ANI on X





Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were among those present in the meeting.





Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a review of the current security situation.





The review was held a day after Pakistan sought to target Indian cities and civilian infrastructure, in addition to some military targets.





The attacks were effectively repelled by Indian defence forces.





The meeting was attended by the country's top security brass. and Defence Secretary RK Singh was also present.





Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting several regions. -- ANI

