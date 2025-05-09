HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maharashtra to cancel leaves of key health, disaster management officials

Fri, 09 May 2025
17:02
The Maharashtra government has decided to cancel the leaves of top officials in health, disaster management and many other departments in the wake of the current situation, the Chief Minister's Office said on Friday. Strict action would be taken against those spreading fake news and helping the enemy, it said. 

The decision was made at a meeting, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the security measures, the CMO said in a statement. State director-general of police, Mumbai police chief, top home department officials and senior officers of various agencies and departments attended the meeting. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was also present.

