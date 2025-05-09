HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Made in India air defence systems used to foil Pak attack'

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
11:11
A shop destroyed in Pak attack along the LoC
A shop destroyed in Pak attack along the LoC
The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border: Defence Officials.

Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9, which were 'effectively repulsed', the Indian Army said on Friday.

Pakistani troops also resorted to 'numerous ceasefire violations' along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said in an early morning post on X.

It also shared a small video clip with the post, asserting that all nefarious designs will be responded with force.

"OPERATION SINDOOR - Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the post said.

The drone attacks were 'effectively repulsed' and a 'befitting reply' was given to the ceasefire violations, the Indian Army said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Made in India air defence systems used to foil Pak attack'
LIVE! 'Made in India air defence systems used to foil Pak attack'

Pak attacked entire western border with drones: Army
Pak attacked entire western border with drones: Army

The Indian Army effectively repulsed multiple drone attacks and other munitions launched by Pakistan's armed forces along the western border on the intervening night of May 8-9. Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control...

Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC, woman killed
Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC, woman killed

A woman was killed and two of her family members injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani...

Sirens, blackouts in border states as Pak attack foiled
Sirens, blackouts in border states as Pak attack foiled

People in several districts of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat spent an anxious night as authorities enforced blackouts amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'
'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'

'The way our President was greeted, that itself shows how far India has come.''People were aware of who she is, people know who our prime minister is.''Everybody knows India now and everybody respects India.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD