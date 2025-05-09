'Made in India air defence systems used to foil Pak attack'

11:11

A shop destroyed in Pak attack along the LoC





Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9, which were 'effectively repulsed', the Indian Army said on Friday.





Pakistani troops also resorted to 'numerous ceasefire violations' along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said in an early morning post on X.





It also shared a small video clip with the post, asserting that all nefarious designs will be responded with force.





"OPERATION SINDOOR - Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the post said.





The drone attacks were 'effectively repulsed' and a 'befitting reply' was given to the ceasefire violations, the Indian Army said.

The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border: Defence Officials.