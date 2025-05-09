HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala Confirms Another Nipah Case

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
10:29
image
Kerala on Thursday reported yet another case of the deadly Nipah virus, the seventh such incident in the state since 2018. This time, the patient is a 42-year-old woman from Valanchery in Malappuram district. The infected woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perinthalmanna. State Health Minister Veena George told the media that authorities are taking adequate measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

The infection was confirmed after tests conducted at the Kozhikode Microbiology Lab and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. This marks the third time Malappuram district has seen an outbreak of the Nipah virus. 

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus, transmitted from animals to humans. First identified in Malaysia in 1998 by researchers from the University of Malaya, the disease was named after the village of Sungai Nipah.

The virus is known for a high case fatality rate -- estimated at up to 75 per cent -- and the potential to trigger a pandemic. Transmission occurs mainly from fruit bats, pigs, contaminated fruit, or through human-to-human contact. Symptoms in humans can range from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory illness. 

Early symptoms include headache, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat, progressing in some cases to severe respiratory issues, atypical pneumonia and neurological complications such as encephalitis. Other symptoms include dizziness, drowsiness and altered consciousness. 

Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Made in India air defence systems used to foil Pak attack'
LIVE! 'Made in India air defence systems used to foil Pak attack'

Pak attacked entire western border with drones: Army
Pak attacked entire western border with drones: Army

The Indian Army effectively repulsed multiple drone attacks and other munitions launched by Pakistan's armed forces along the western border on the intervening night of May 8-9. Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control...

Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC, woman killed
Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC, woman killed

A woman was killed and two of her family members injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani...

Sirens, blackouts in border states as Pak attack foiled
Sirens, blackouts in border states as Pak attack foiled

People in several districts of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat spent an anxious night as authorities enforced blackouts amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'
'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'

'The way our President was greeted, that itself shows how far India has come.''People were aware of who she is, people know who our prime minister is.''Everybody knows India now and everybody respects India.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD