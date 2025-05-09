HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL suspended indefinitely as India-Pak clashes soar

Fri, 09 May 2025
12:32
The Indian Premier League (IPL) was on Friday suspended indefinitely due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. A cloud of uncertainty had loomed over the future of the ongoing edition since the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot. 

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata. India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. 

On Thursday, a blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh amid air raid alarms and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu. Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Super League was moved to the UAE. PTI

IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

LIVE! Restraint, restraint, restraint: China urges India, Pak
BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post
The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

Akash missiles key to neutralising Pak drones
The Indian Army in the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Air raid alert sounded in Chandigarh for an hour
The Chandigarh administration on Friday sounded a fresh air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors. The development came amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

