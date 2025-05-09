IndiGo cancels flights to multiple cities till May 10

15:54





IndiGo assured passengers that it will provide updates through official channels and is available to assist with changes to travel plans. The update was posted on IndiGo's official X handle.





Meanwhile, Mumbai International Airport has issued a passenger advisory in light of the ongoing situation in the country. The airport remains operational; however, due to enhanced security protocols, passengers may experience longer wait times. The airport recommends that passengers plan their travel to the airport and arrive early to accommodate for extra time required for security checks.

Amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, IndiGo has announced that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot have been cancelled until midnight on 10 May 2025.