IndiGo cancels flights to multiple cities till May 10

Fri, 09 May 2025
15:54
Amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, IndiGo has announced that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot have been cancelled until midnight on 10 May 2025.

IndiGo assured passengers that it will provide updates through official channels and is available to assist with changes to travel plans. The update was posted on IndiGo's official X handle. 

Meanwhile, Mumbai International Airport has issued a passenger advisory in light of the ongoing situation in the country. The airport remains operational; however, due to enhanced security protocols, passengers may experience longer wait times. The airport recommends that passengers plan their travel to the airport and arrive early to accommodate for extra time required for security checks.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ban on firecrackers, drones in Gujarat till May 15
LIVE! Ban on firecrackers, drones in Gujarat till May 15

Debris resembling parts of missile found in Punjab
Debris resembling parts of missile found in Punjab

Debris resembling parts of a missile was found in a field in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, while metal parts of unidentified objects were discovered at two locations in Bathinda, sparking panic among locals. The incidents come after India...

'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'
'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'

'The Pakistani State has to realise that the pigeons have come home to roost.'

'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'
'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'

'India won't take anything from Pakistan lying down.'

IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

