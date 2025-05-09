India's forex reserves drop $2 bn to $686 bn

19:38





In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had increased USD 1.983 billion to $688.129 billion.





The forex reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September 2024.





For the week ended May 2, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $514 million to $581.177 billion, the data released on Friday showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.





Gold reserves decreased $2.545 million to $81.82 billion during the week, the RBI said.





The special drawing rights were down $30 million to 18.558 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

