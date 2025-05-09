Indias war hysteria should be source of serious concern for world: Pak

17:25

Announcement to enforce the blackout in Udhampur last night

Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman said that India was to blame for bringing the two nuclear-armed neighbours closer to war, the Dawn reports. "It is most unfortunate that India's reckless conduct has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict," Shafqat Ali Khan, the foreign ministry spokesperson said in a press briefing in Islamabad. "India's jingoism and war hysteria should be a source of serious concern for the world."