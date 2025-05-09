India opposes fresh IMF $2.3 bn loans to Pak

22:34





New Delhi abstained from voting at the crucial International Monetary Fund meeting, whose outcome was not known till the filing of the story.





As an active and responsible member country, India raised concerns over the efficacy of IMF programmes in case of Pakistan given its poor track record, and also on the possibility of misuse of debt financing funds for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, the finance ministry said in a statement.





India registered its protest at the board of IMF, which met on Friday to review the Extended Fund Facility lending programme ($1 billion) and also considered a fresh Resilience and Sustainability Facility lending programme ($1.3 billion) for Pakistan.





India pointed out that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message to the global community, exposes funding agencies and donors to reputational risks, and makes a mockery of global values, it said.





"While the concern that fungible inflows from international financial institutions, like IMF, could be misused for military and state sponsored cross-border terrorist purposes resonated with several member countries, the IMF response is circumscribed by procedural and technical formalities," it said. -- PTI

