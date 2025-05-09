HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India opposes fresh IMF $2.3 bn loans to Pak

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
22:34
image
India on Friday opposed IMF's proposal to extend fresh loans of $2.3 billion to Pakistan, saying the funds could be misused for financing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. 

New Delhi abstained from voting at the crucial International Monetary Fund meeting, whose outcome was not known till the filing of the story. 

As an active and responsible member country, India raised concerns over the efficacy of IMF programmes in case of Pakistan given its poor track record, and also on the possibility of misuse of debt financing funds for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, the finance ministry said in a statement. 

India registered its protest at the board of IMF, which met on Friday to review the Extended Fund Facility lending programme ($1 billion) and also considered a fresh Resilience and Sustainability Facility lending programme ($1.3 billion) for Pakistan. 

India pointed out that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message to the global community, exposes funding agencies and donors to reputational risks, and makes a mockery of global values, it said. 

"While the concern that fungible inflows from international financial institutions, like IMF, could be misused for military and state sponsored cross-border terrorist purposes resonated with several member countries, the IMF response is circumscribed by procedural and technical formalities," it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suspected drone attack on Srinagar airport
LIVE! Suspected drone attack on Srinagar airport

India thwarts Pak drone attacks again in Jammu, Pathankot
India thwarts Pak drone attacks again in Jammu, Pathankot

Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforfced in the multiple areas amid the esclating tensions between India and Pakistan.

India opposes fresh IMF loans to Pak over terror concerns
India opposes fresh IMF loans to Pak over terror concerns

India has opposed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) proposal to extend fresh loans of USD 2.3 billion to Pakistan, citing concerns that the funds could be misused for financing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. India...

Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India
Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz
Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz

It was said that Sharif wanted the PML-N-led coalition government to utilise all available diplomatic resources to restore peace between the two nuclear-armed states, saying he was not keen on taking an aggressive position, The Express...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD