Follow Rediff on:      
India has sufficient food reserves: Govt

Fri, 09 May 2025
14:24
image
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday assured the country that ample food was available for consumption. He said that the nation's agricultural reserves were at full capacity.

He said that while soldiers were posted at the border, the farmers were busy working in the fields. Chauhan informed the reporters about a new scheme being curated by the centre to increase crop production.

"As the agriculture department, our responsibility is to ensure food security. Our agricultural reserves are full. Whether wheat, rice or other grains, we have sufficient quantities. The soldiers are posted on the border, and farmers are in the fields. Scientists stand with them. We have curated a scheme to develop new dimensions of the production of Kharif crops. It is our responsibility to work with the farmers in the fields and increase production," Chauhan told reporters in a press conference.

His remarks come at a time when India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads against each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Union Minister expressed disappointment over the killings of innocent civilians in Pahalgam, saying that terrorists won't be spared. Chauhan pointed out that India attacked only terrorist camps in Pakistan and not civilian establishments. -- PTI

