IMF grants $1 bn loan for Pak amid India's objection

23:48





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the approval of a USD 1bn dollar instalment for Pakistan by the IMF and the failure of India's high-handed tactics against it," according to a statement issued by the PMO.





It said Pakistan's economic situation has improved and the country is moving towards development. -- PTI

The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved the immediate disbursement of about $1 billion to Pakistan under the ongoing Extended Fund Faciiy, the Prime Minister's Office said.