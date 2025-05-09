HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

IMF grants $1 bn loan for Pak amid India's objection

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
23:48
image
The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved the immediate disbursement of about $1 billion to Pakistan under the ongoing Extended Fund Faciiy, the Prime Minister's Office said. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the approval of a USD 1bn dollar instalment for Pakistan by the IMF and the failure of India's high-handed tactics against it," according to a statement issued by the PMO. 

It said Pakistan's economic situation has improved and the country is moving towards development. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suspected drone attack on Srinagar airport
LIVE! Suspected drone attack on Srinagar airport

India thwarts Pak drone attacks again in Jammu, Pathankot
India thwarts Pak drone attacks again in Jammu, Pathankot

Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforfced in the multiple areas amid the esclating tensions between India and Pakistan.

India opposes fresh IMF loans to Pak over terror concerns
India opposes fresh IMF loans to Pak over terror concerns

India has opposed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) proposal to extend fresh loans of USD 2.3 billion to Pakistan, citing concerns that the funds could be misused for financing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. India...

Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India
Pak used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz
Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz

It was said that Sharif wanted the PML-N-led coalition government to utilise all available diplomatic resources to restore peace between the two nuclear-armed states, saying he was not keen on taking an aggressive position, The Express...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD